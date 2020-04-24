Michael Lee Caddie, age 58 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born September 18, 1961 in Huntsville, Texas to parents Freddie Caddie and Annie Borel. He is preceded in death by his father.



Survivors include his mother, Annie Borel; daughter, Tishanda Onami and husband George; girlfriend of 6 years, Colleen Staton; sisters, Mary Littles, Rosie Burch, and Sharon McLaurin; brothers, Wilbert Caddie and David Caddie; grandchildren, Bryson Onami and Bristol Onami; step-brother, Herbert Mouton; along with a great host of nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Borel Family Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.





PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641 To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Lee Caddie please visit our Tribute Store.

