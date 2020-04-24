Rebecca Ann Ayres, 60, of Anahuac Texas, gained her angel wings April 20th, 2020. Becky was born December 28th, 1959. She was raised in Deer Park by her parents Lester & Louise Chandler. She enjoyed her career as a trucking coordinator with Bayou trucking, and many other companies throughout the years.

Becky spent her free time shopping for sales & flea markets. She recently gained a love for shopping with the girls at the nutcracker market. She loved to collect antiques, family heirlooms, cookbooks, and country décor. She enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays, especially Christmas. Becky may have been an only child but she thrived on family.

The light of Becky’s life were her kids and grandkids. She loved to take road trips and vacations with her family. She was so happy to have finally traveled to Disney World in 2018 with her family and grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Louise Chandler; and granddaughter Aubree Faith Carmichall. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Justin Ayres and wife Amber and grandkids Jayden and Jake; her son Jeremy Carmichall; and grandkids Ryan and Breean Thesis and their mother Kelly Carmichall; her grandkids Rouxel Waits and Lorigan Nelson and their mother Angela Nelson. She also is survived by her very special friends, Marci Smith & Arlette Williams; and a host of many other relatives, friends, and co-workers in which she adored. Becky will live on in the memories of her friends and family, gone but never forgotten.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a graveside service with a limited amount of guests will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Anahuac Cemetery.

In Pursuant to Executive Order No. GA-08 relating to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation issued by the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott, effective March 20, 2020, at 11:59p, Order No. 1 “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people”

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Ann Ayres, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

