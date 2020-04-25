Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 23, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 23, 2020:

Bourgeois, Harbor Paul – Burglary of a Vehicle

Campbell, Jason Lee – Burglary of a Vehicle

Dibble, Joshua Allen – Revocation of Community Supervision

Galow, Jessica Marie – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Lott, Christopher Alan – Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Milam, Amy Kay – Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Expired Registration

Bourgeois, Harbor Paul

Campbell, Jason Lee

Dibble, Joshua Allen

Galow, Jessica Marie

Lott, Christopher Alan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

