Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 23, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 23, 2020:

  • Bourgeois, Harbor Paul – Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Campbell, Jason Lee – Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Dibble, Joshua Allen – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Galow, Jessica Marie – Driving While Intoxicated, first
  • Lott, Christopher Alan – Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Milam, Amy Kay – Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Expired Registration
  • Bourgeois, Harbor Paul
  • Campbell, Jason Lee
  • Dibble, Joshua Allen
  • Galow, Jessica Marie
  • Lott, Christopher Alan

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.