Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 23, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 23, 2020:
- Bourgeois, Harbor Paul – Burglary of a Vehicle
- Campbell, Jason Lee – Burglary of a Vehicle
- Dibble, Joshua Allen – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Galow, Jessica Marie – Driving While Intoxicated, first
- Lott, Christopher Alan – Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Milam, Amy Kay – Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Expired Registration