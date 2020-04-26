Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 24, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 24, 2020:
- Buckalew, Johnny Dale Jr. – Amended Order
- Bynum, Jimmie Leon Jr. – Amended Order
- Castillo, Alejandro – Theft
- Housley, Andre Torrel – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- McMullen, Aaron Richard – Amended Order
- Payne, Jana Leann – Driving While License Invalid
- Plante, Joseph Clayton – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Unlawful Restraint