The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 25, 2020:

Battle, John Kahen – Hold for Cherokee County-Injury to the Elderly

Dees, Gary Dale – Disorderly Conduct-Discharging Firearm

Faber, Gerard Thomas – Criminal Trespass, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Trespass

Pritchett, Ryan Pierce – Disorderly Conduct

Santarcangelo, Nicolas John – Disorderly Conduct

