The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 27, 2020:

Benevides, Richard David – Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Nelson, Jeremy Boyd – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building

