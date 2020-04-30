Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 28, 2020:

Baker, Jason Phillip – Evading Arrest or Detention, Violating a Protective Order or Terroristic Threat of Family or Member of Household

Benavides, Yexis Estrada – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Braxton, Amy Janis – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief

Davis, Matthew Eugene – Injury to a Child/Elderly or Disabled Person

Keaton, Brad Wayne – Burglary of a Building

Kelly, James Warren – Blue Warrant

