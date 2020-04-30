Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 28, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 28, 2020:

  • Baker, Jason Phillip – Evading Arrest or Detention, Violating a Protective Order or Terroristic Threat of Family or Member of Household
  • Benavides, Yexis Estrada – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Braxton, Amy Janis – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief
  • Davis, Matthew Eugene – Injury to a Child/Elderly or Disabled Person
  • Keaton, Brad Wayne – Burglary of a Building
  • Kelly, James Warren – Blue Warrant
  • Baker, Jason Phillip
  • Benavides, Yexis Estrada
  • Braxton, Amy Janis
  • Davis, Matthew Eugene
  • Keaton, Brad Wayne
  • Kelly, James Warren

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.