Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 28, 2020:
- Baker, Jason Phillip – Evading Arrest or Detention, Violating a Protective Order or Terroristic Threat of Family or Member of Household
- Benavides, Yexis Estrada – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Braxton, Amy Janis – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief
- Davis, Matthew Eugene – Injury to a Child/Elderly or Disabled Person
- Keaton, Brad Wayne – Burglary of a Building
- Kelly, James Warren – Blue Warrant