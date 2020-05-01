Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 29, 2020:
- Benoit, Aaron Michael – Parole Violation
- Brown, Ashley Nicole – Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon
- Bush, Derek Bernard – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Carter, Jason Lee – Theft of Property
- Gilbert, Shon Tenee – Assault/Family Violence
- Joel, Cody Joe – Assault of a Pregnant Person
- Johnson, Johnathan Risinger – License Required
- Melancon, Dustin Ty – Possession of Marijuana