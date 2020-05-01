Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 29, 2020:

Benoit, Aaron Michael – Parole Violation

Brown, Ashley Nicole – Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon

Bush, Derek Bernard – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Carter, Jason Lee – Theft of Property

Gilbert, Shon Tenee – Assault/Family Violence

Joel, Cody Joe – Assault of a Pregnant Person

Johnson, Johnathan Risinger – License Required

Melancon, Dustin Ty – Possession of Marijuana

Benoit, Aaron Michael

Brown, Ashley Nicole

Carter, Jason Lee

Gilbert, Shon Tenee

Joel, Cody Joe

Melancon, Dustin Ty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

