Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 29, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 29, 2020:

  • Benoit, Aaron Michael – Parole Violation
  • Brown, Ashley Nicole – Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon
  • Bush, Derek Bernard – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Carter, Jason Lee – Theft of Property
  • Gilbert, Shon Tenee – Assault/Family Violence
  • Joel, Cody Joe – Assault of a Pregnant Person
  • Johnson, Johnathan Risinger – License Required
  • Melancon, Dustin Ty – Possession of Marijuana
