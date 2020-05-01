Liberty County marriage licenses for April 2020

Despite the pandemic, a few dozen Liberty County residents filed for their marriage licenses during the month of April 2020:
- Curtis Lee Roberts and Rhiannon Melissa Sivan
- York Williams Polanco and Sarita G. Munoz-Castro
- Caleb Andrew Wheeler and Courtney Reyne Pardue
- Michael Scott Cherry and Sharon Deniegh Carlson
- Michael Hanks Jr. and Laura Marie Mendez
- Jeffrey Wayne Yeager and Crystal Marie Sorensen
- Cameron James Bagwell and Merry Grace Chambers
- Dustin Wayne Sloan and Jade Iddon
- Jason Uhl Price and Kellie Rae Whitmire
- Matthew Lee McCollom and Andrea Anne M. Malaluan
- Billy Joe Smith and Amie Marie McDaniel
- Justin Wayne Shaw and Kristen Amber Ortiz
- Michael Kelly Mannon and Katherine Lee Yarbrough
- James Paul Tomlinson and Celia Stirling
- Gino Bernard Picart and Helvia Luz Quinones
- Frank Anthony Mouton and Katherine Papillion Mouton
- Kurtis Lee Proctor and Nicole Lynn Durbin
- Michael Allen Warren and Krystina B. Kurz
- Fabian Reyes and Leanna Nicole Moreno
- Joshua Allen Giberson and Kerri Lynn Bryan
- Gabriel Pena and Martha C. Rodriguez
- Christopher Lee Romero and Irma Delia Detiege
- James David Gibson Jr. and Heather Michele Baker
- Kory Ray Whitley and Jessica Michelle Reed
- Andrew Scott Hall and Erika Lanae Lindsay
- Edmund Eberhard Scholz II and Yeni Berenice Vidal Robles
- Dustin Dwayne Foster and Christina Ann Weeks