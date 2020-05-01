Liberty County marriage licenses for April 2020

Despite the pandemic, a few dozen Liberty County residents filed for their marriage licenses during the month of April 2020:

Curtis Lee Roberts and Rhiannon Melissa Sivan

York Williams Polanco and Sarita G. Munoz-Castro

Caleb Andrew Wheeler and Courtney Reyne Pardue

Michael Scott Cherry and Sharon Deniegh Carlson

Michael Hanks Jr. and Laura Marie Mendez

Jeffrey Wayne Yeager and Crystal Marie Sorensen

Cameron James Bagwell and Merry Grace Chambers

Dustin Wayne Sloan and Jade Iddon

Jason Uhl Price and Kellie Rae Whitmire

Matthew Lee McCollom and Andrea Anne M. Malaluan

Billy Joe Smith and Amie Marie McDaniel

Justin Wayne Shaw and Kristen Amber Ortiz

Michael Kelly Mannon and Katherine Lee Yarbrough

James Paul Tomlinson and Celia Stirling

Gino Bernard Picart and Helvia Luz Quinones

Frank Anthony Mouton and Katherine Papillion Mouton

Kurtis Lee Proctor and Nicole Lynn Durbin

Michael Allen Warren and Krystina B. Kurz

Fabian Reyes and Leanna Nicole Moreno

Joshua Allen Giberson and Kerri Lynn Bryan

Gabriel Pena and Martha C. Rodriguez

Christopher Lee Romero and Irma Delia Detiege

James David Gibson Jr. and Heather Michele Baker

Kory Ray Whitley and Jessica Michelle Reed

Andrew Scott Hall and Erika Lanae Lindsay

Edmund Eberhard Scholz II and Yeni Berenice Vidal Robles

Dustin Dwayne Foster and Christina Ann Weeks

