Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 30, 2020:

Depina, Samuel Ferrerio – Murder

English, Tony Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

James, Jordy Tremell – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana

Leal, Cruz Matthew – Assault/Family Violence

Lemelle, Scott Anthony – Public Intoxication

Monger, Jackie Carl – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Stephenson, Amanda Rae – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wells, Kanna Breyon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Depina, Samuel Ferrerio

English, Tony Anthony

James, Jordy Tremell

Leal, Cruz Matthew

Lemelle, Scott Anthony

Monger, Jackie Carl

Stephenson, Amanda Rae

Wells, Kanna Breyon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

