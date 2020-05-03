Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 30, 2020:

  • Depina, Samuel Ferrerio – Murder
  • English, Tony Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • James, Jordy Tremell – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana
  • Leal, Cruz Matthew – Assault/Family Violence
  • Lemelle, Scott Anthony – Public Intoxication
  • Monger, Jackie Carl – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Stephenson, Amanda Rae – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wells, Kanna Breyon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
