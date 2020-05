The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 1, 2020:

Burns, Donal Earl – Assault/Family Violence with previous conviction

Lee, Eric Michael – Parole Violation

Roth, Garth Wade – Driving While License Invalid

Simmons, Phillip Jerome – Murder and Hold for Harris County-Theft

