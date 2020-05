The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 2, 2020:

Chavarria-Calero, Lunder Alexan – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Norman, Joseph Keyonda – No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear

Rodriguez, Alex Kelly – Disorderly Conduct

Roebuck, Neal Wayne – Hold for Montgomery County-Theft of Property

Tarrant, Rebecca Lynn – Theft of Property

Vanwinkle, Jewells Marie – Theft of Property

