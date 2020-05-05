Edward William Richard, 96, of Porter, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, March 11, 1924 in Crowley, Louisiana to Alcide E. and Alice ( Hoffpauir) Richard, both of whom have preceded him in death. Edward was also preceded in death by his wife, Verdie Richard, sons, Joseph Richard and Roy Jordan. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Pamela Deats-Connaly and husband Johnny, Judy Bennett and husband Gerald, Margaret McNease, Claude Deats and wife Nelva, Danny Deats; grandchildrens, Junior Jordan, Richard Jordan, Gennifer Nash, Tommy Bennett, Shari Owen, Jerry Deats, Kim Deats, Jeremy Deats, Salina Finwick, Amanda Coello, Matthew Deats, Leslie Story, Matthew Chavis and Angela Quibodeaux; siblings, Clarence, Earl, Elliott, Joe, John, Edna, Elizabeth, Tommy, Alzida (Toot), and Agnes; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Edward will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday May 6, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward William Richard, please visit our floral store.

