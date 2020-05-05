Grand Parkway construction south of Cleveland to cause some delays starting Thursday through next Friday

Over the next several days, there are a number of scheduled traffic impacts that will take place within Segment H of the Grand Parkway (I-99), according to the City of Cleveland.

The concrete bridge beams have been set over IH-69. Crews will now begin to focus on overhangs and deck panels.

Below is an upcoming schedule of lane closures for the area.

Thursday, May 7 (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) – IH-69 northbound frontage road approaching Community Drive will be reduced by two lanes.

Friday, May 8 (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) – IH-69 northbound main lanes near SH-99 will be reduced by two lanes.

Saturday, May 9 (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) – IH-69 northbound main lanes near SH-99 will be reduced by two lanes.

Wednesday, May 13 (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) – IH-69 southbound main lanes near SH-99 will be reduced by two lanes.

Thursday, May 14 (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) – IH-69 southbound main lanes near SH-99 will be reduced by two lanes.

Friday, May 15 (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) – IH-69 southbound frontage road between SH-99 eastbound and westbound frontage roads will be closed.

Travelers are advised to factor the delays into their commutes or seek other routes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

