Two women missing in unrelated cases in Dayton

Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding the disappearance of two women. Detective Teri Hughes says the cases are not related as the women disappeared on different dates and under different circumstances.

Margie “Marie” Johnson, 49, of Dayton, was last seen on April 26 as she was walking on SH 321 near Linney Street.

“We don’t know a whole lot about her case. She has been in the Dayton area for the last few years. She has a cousin who lives near her that was the last to see her,” Hughes said.

On the day she disappeared, Johnson ventured a few miles from her home on Private Road 684 near the prison to Linney Street.

Margie “Marie” Johnson

Kristy Nicole Holmes

“Her cousin stopped to ask if she needed a ride home but she replied that she was out for a walk,” Hughes said.

Johnson’s family members reportedly told police they have checked with all her known acquaintances but no one has seen her so far. Johnson does not carry a purse and has no money or a cell phone with her.

“She likes to carry a little can cooler with her and she picks up things along the way to put in the cooler,” Hughes said.

Johnson is described as short with a small frame. She has dirty blonde hair and light-colored eyes. No description of clothing is available at this time.

The second missing person case is a Dayton woman who was involved in an altercation on March 10. Police were called to the property and the woman, Kristy Nicole Holmes, 40, was asked to leave the property. Police escorted her to the Valero station at S. Cleveland at FM 1960 where Holmes reportedly planned to call a friend for a ride.

“We have some information that she was in Baytown on March 12 but it’s not totally credible. We haven’t been able to verify that information,” Hughes said.

According to Hughes, Holmes’ family is concerned and say it is not like her to go so long without checking in.

Holmes is described as 5-foot, 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about either of these missing persons cases is asked to call Hughes at 936-258-7621. If she is unavailable, information may be left with police dispatchers.

