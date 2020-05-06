Elvin Dwayne “Rooster” Brown, 55, of Hardin passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Rooster was born November 27, 1964 in Dayton, Texas to Elvin Brown and Betty Butcher Brown.

Services for Dwayne will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at North Main Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Gruver officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Interment will follow at Linney Cemetery.

Honoring Rooster as pallbearers will be Jacob Carr, Greg Brown, Eugene Brown, Curtis Tarver, Kevin Oliver, Johnny Bishop, Billy Foster, Dale Jones, and Rusty Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Bishop, Richard Davis, Dan Mayes, Clayte Sebek, Jesus Antonio Calvillo Barraza, Robert Croft, George Wesley Butcher, George Edward Butcher, Jimmy Headrick and Britt Andress.

Dwayne was a lifelong Liberty County resident. He had lived in Hardin for the past 12 years and was previously of Dayton. He worked as a superintendent for Kinley Construction, and previously Taylor Pipeline. He was a true workaholic. He enjoyed working in his shop, being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and helping friends. Rooster was a true family man and loved being with his family, especially loved his grandson and his dogs Bentley “aka Fatboy” and Karma. He touched many lives and was a friend to all that knew him.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, Elvin Brown, grandparents, George Elwood Butcher, Pauline Bailey, Robert Elliott Brown and Rachel Ellen Brown. He leaves behind to cherish is memories his wife of 33 years, Cindy Ericson Brown of Hardin; his mother, Betty Brown of Dayton; his children, Casey Brown, Erica Carr and husband Jacob, Skylar Brown, and Blake Brown; grandson, Kylo Carr; brothers, Greg Brown and wife Lisa and Eugene Brown; mother-in-law, Nancy Oliver; father-in-law, John Ericson and wife Theresa; brother and sister-in-laws Kevin Oliver and wife Amy, Curtis Tarver, Christina and husband Andy Young, David Ericson, Laresa and husband Terry White; nieces and nephews, Shane Brown, Ashleigh Brown, Amanda Alfaro, Brianna Tarver, Ciara and Quinton Hunter, Layla Young, Payton and Madison White; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

