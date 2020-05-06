Emergency Hospital Systems in Cleveland offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing

A COVID-19 testing site is coming to Cleveland on Tuesday, May 12, through Friday, May 15.

The testing site is being offered by Emergency Hospital Systems, which operates Texas Emergency Hospital and Cleveland Emergency Hospital, both in Cleveland.

Insurance is accepted to cover the cost of the test or people can opt to self-pay the $150 fee. Payment must be completed online, not on the day of the test. Pre-registration is required before entering the test site.

Click here to register: https://www.emergencyhospitals.care/covid_testing_houston/

The drive-thru testing location will be set up at The Sanctuary Church, 100 E. Hanson St., Cleveland, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Tests will be administered while the persons remain in their vehicles.

For the most accurate hours of operation for any of the network of hospitals in Emergency Hospital Systems, go online to http://www.emergencyhospitals.care.

