Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2020:
- Brown, Maranda Jade – Fraud-Destroy, Removal or Concealment
- Coleman, Valeman Patrick – Theft
- Decock, Harry Dean Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
- Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Flores, Teresa Lopez – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Kersey, Jennifer Sara Eileen – Disorderly Conduct
- Lambert, Ahmad Rashad – Parole Violation
- McCarty, Graydon Jacob – Theft and Failure to Appear
- Robbins, James Robert – Hold for San Jacinto County-Criminal Trespass
- Ware, Austin Tyler – Disorderly Conduct
- Williamson, Logan James – Blue Warrant
Note: The book-in photo for Teresa Flores has not been posted by the Liberty County Jail.