Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2020:

Brown, Maranda Jade – Fraud-Destroy, Removal or Concealment

Coleman, Valeman Patrick – Theft

Decock, Harry Dean Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation

Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Flores, Teresa Lopez – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Kersey, Jennifer Sara Eileen – Disorderly Conduct

Lambert, Ahmad Rashad – Parole Violation

McCarty, Graydon Jacob – Theft and Failure to Appear

Robbins, James Robert – Hold for San Jacinto County-Criminal Trespass

Ware, Austin Tyler – Disorderly Conduct

Williamson, Logan James – Blue Warrant

Note: The book-in photo for Teresa Flores has not been posted by the Liberty County Jail.

