Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2020:

  • Brown, Maranda Jade – Fraud-Destroy, Removal or Concealment
  • Coleman, Valeman Patrick – Theft
  • Decock, Harry Dean Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Flores, Teresa Lopez – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Kersey, Jennifer Sara Eileen – Disorderly Conduct
  • Lambert, Ahmad Rashad – Parole Violation
  • McCarty, Graydon Jacob – Theft and Failure to Appear
  • Robbins, James Robert – Hold for San Jacinto County-Criminal Trespass
  • Ware, Austin Tyler – Disorderly Conduct
  • Williamson, Logan James – Blue Warrant

Note: The book-in photo for Teresa Flores has not been posted by the Liberty County Jail.

  • Brown, Maranda Jade
  • Coleman, Valeman Patrick
  • Decock, Harry Dean Jr.
  • Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor
  • Kersey, Jennifer Sara Eileen
  • Lambert, Ahmad Rashad
  • McCarty, Graydon Jacob
  • Robbins, James Robert
  • Ware, Austin Tyler
  • Williamson, Logan James

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.