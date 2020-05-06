National Day of Prayer to be recognized Thursday on steps of the Liberty County Courthouse

It will be a scaled-down version this year, but Liberty County is moving forward with its plans to recognize National Day of Prayer on Thursday. The ceremony will take place at noon on the steps of the Liberty County Courthouse.

Rev. Tony Hines, pastor of Hardin Baptist Church, will offer the welcome address and scriptures and prayers will be offered by other clergy.

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight will read a proclamation recognizing the National Day of Prayer in the county and will offer his own prayer.

Stephanie Blume, who leads the congregation of Hardin United Pentecostal Church with her husband, Rev. Jamie Blume, will perform “The Star Spangled Banner,” and Karla Burris will sing “God Bless the USA” and “God Bless America.”

Bluebonnet News will livestream the event on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

