Lawrence Allen Tywater, 71, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Houston Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Tywater was born on April 22, 1949, in Dayton, Tx. to the late Lawrence J. Tywater and Doris E. Canter. Lawrence was the life of the party, always had a witty one-liner, and a great smile with those sweet baby blues. He loved what he considered the good things in life art, music, travel, friends, and he adored his grandchildren and family. But above all of this, he loved the Lord.



Mr. Tywater is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rose Evelyn Taylor.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Ladell Tywater; daughter, Andra Kubala and husband Ron of Anahuac; brother, Richard Tywater of Humble; grandchildren, Ron, Jordan, and Jacey; great-grandchildren, Harmony and Hayden. Mr. Tywater is also survived by his “in-laws and outlaws” and a host of nieces and nephews.



Honoring Mr. Tywater as pallbearers are Joshua Tywater, Chris Warner, Brad Barrett, Jud Coward, Jerrit Coward, David Washburn, David LeVrier, Daniel LeVrier, Donald LeVrier, Joseph Guedry, Jay Parker, and Seth Parker.



Honorary pallbearers are Doug Shaw, Perry Best, Donivan Cowart, Bub Chalfant, Rusty Winzer, Craig Basham, Ronnie Hall, Jim Broom, David Morgan, Andy Griffin, Ben Chovanec, Donald Collins, Jerry Jones, Don Neyland and The Fighting Bobcats Class of 1968.of this, he loved the Lord. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Lawrence Allen Tywater, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

