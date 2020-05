The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 5, 2020:

Bermea, John Anthony – Assault/Family Violence

Dowden, Steven Dale – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hughes, Lindsay Renee – Public Intoxication

Middleton, Jacob Daniel – Public Intoxication

Note: The Liberty County Jail has not posted a mugshot for Steven Dale Dowden at this time.

