Daniel Park to close for renovation

Daniel Park, located on Arnold Drive, off of FM 1008, will be closed for extensive renovations beginning Monday, May 11. The park is expected to reopen at the end of August.

The city pool, which is located inside of the park will remain closed throughout the summer as the work continues.

Renovation of the park will include:

The total renovation of the concession stands

Replacement of the electrical system

Replacement of field lighting and poles

Replacement of scoreboards

Reconditioning of all ball fields

Resurfacing and asphalting the main drive, parking areas, and the drive leading to the softball fields

Drainage improvements

“This work will complement the new playscape equipment that was built in November as a partnership between the City, KaBoom! and the Rebuild Texas Fund,” said City Manager Theo Melancon. “Our Master Park Plan identifies Daniel Park as an important part of the quality of life in Dayton, now and as the city grows. We’re already seeing exponential growth in our youth sports, and this renovation will help accommodate all of our young ballplayers.”

Although the park’s nickname is Daniel Park, the park’s official name is “Gov. Bill & Vara Daniel Park.” The park includes the Dayton city pool, baseball/softball fields, playground equipment, covered pavilion, picnic tables, walking/jogging trail, and restrooms.

