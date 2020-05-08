Franklin Adam Ripkowski, 93, of Dayton passed away May 6, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Franklin was born September 24, 1926 in New Waverly, Texas to parents, Stash Ripkowski and Mattie Obrych Ripkowski.

Mr. Ripkowski was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he was raised in a family of sixteen children. He attended Dayton Schools. Franklin proudly served during World War II in the United States Merchant Marines and during the Korean War in the United States Army. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 512 in Dayton. He was proud of his family’s military service as all twelve brothers served over a time that spanned two wars and more than a decade. He was owner of Ripp’s Texaco and a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Franklin enjoyed the outdoors, especially golfing and mowing.

Franklin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Mildred Damek Ripkowski; his siblings, Bernie Ripkowski, Felix Ripkowski, Alex Ripkowski, August Ripkowski, Leon Ripkowski, Bill Ripkowski, Raymond Ripkowski, Herman Ripkowski, Catherine Machala, Virginia Carter, Pearline Tilton, and Stanley Ripkowski.

He is survived by his children, Franklin Ripkowski, Jr. and wife Carolyn; Karen Reiter and partner Bruce Peters; siblings, John “Buster” Ripkowski and wife Julia, Mike Ripkowski and wife Margie and Anna Lee Campbell; sisters-in-law, Jane Ripkowski and Helen Ripkowski; grandchildren, Leslie Mulkey and husband Joel, Jay Reiter and fiancé Ashley Patlan, Ashley Smith and husband Aaron, Crystal Kolarik and husband Erik; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, John Thomas, Madilyn, Everett, Elizabeth, and Emmett; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Private graveside services will be held under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Franklin Adam Ripkowski, please visit our Tribute Store.

