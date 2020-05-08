Health Center of Southeast Texas organizes food, water drive to help local senior citizens

When the senior citizen centers in Shepherd and Coldspring had a need, the Health Center of Southeast Texas responded, organizing a shipment of supplies that included donations from State Rep. Ernest Bailes and anonymous donors.

Melaney Strickland, marketing and outreach coordinator for the Health Center of Southeast Texas, explained that due to COVID-19, HCSET personnel have not been able to check in on the senior centers in person.

“We can’t go in and help them with things like we normally do, so we reached out and found out if they had any specific needs,” she said. “They have been doing drive-thru meals for area seniors and needed some supplies.”

Wanda Tadlock (right), on behalf of the Shepherd Senior Citizens Center, accepts food and water donations that were organized by the Health Center of Southeast Texas. Pictured with Tadlock is Health Center of Southeast Texas Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Melaney Strickland.

Strickland created a flyer that she posted and was shared on social media. When Bailes learned the senior citizen centers were in need, he stepped up to donate bags of food items and cases of water. Another anonymous donor also provided cases of water and food items.

“I reached out to the senior center in Cleveland and they didn’t need any items at this time, so the donations went to Coldspring and Shepherd. They reported they are feeding the same amount of people for drive-thru meals as they feed during normal times,” Strickland said.

HCSET is continuing the food and water donation drive for a few more weeks, said Strickland. Anyone wanting to make a donation can call her at 281-592-2224, ext. 206, or send an email to hcsetoutreach@hcset.com.

The Health Center of Southeast Texas has four branches to serve patients – Cleveland, Livingston, Liberty and Shepherd. For more information, go online to https://hcset.com/

