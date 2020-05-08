Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 6, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 6, 2020:

  • Bankhead, Zyron Lavell – No Driver’s License, Violate Promise to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Assault/Family Violence
  • Campbell, Jason Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Public Intoxication
  • Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Domain, Levar Tremaine – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Edwards, Kaitlin Raquel – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Higginboth, David Mark – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Langley, David Louis – Parole Violation
  • Lloyd, Breanna Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Lyons, Ronald Paul III – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Aggravated Robbery
  • McMichael, Jonathan Walker – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mouton, Wade II – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Russell, Andrew Charles – Parole Violation
  • Torres, Bertha Guadalupe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Trahan, Timothy Ray Jr. – Parole Violation
