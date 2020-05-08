Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 6, 2020:
- Bankhead, Zyron Lavell – No Driver’s License, Violate Promise to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Assault/Family Violence
- Campbell, Jason Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Public Intoxication
- Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Domain, Levar Tremaine – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Edwards, Kaitlin Raquel – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Higginboth, David Mark – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Langley, David Louis – Parole Violation
- Lloyd, Breanna Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Lyons, Ronald Paul III – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Aggravated Robbery
- McMichael, Jonathan Walker – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Mouton, Wade II – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Russell, Andrew Charles – Parole Violation
- Torres, Bertha Guadalupe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Trahan, Timothy Ray Jr. – Parole Violation