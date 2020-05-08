Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 6, 2020:

Bankhead, Zyron Lavell – No Driver’s License, Violate Promise to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Assault/Family Violence

Campbell, Jason Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Public Intoxication

Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Domain, Levar Tremaine – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Edwards, Kaitlin Raquel – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Higginboth, David Mark – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Langley, David Louis – Parole Violation

Lloyd, Breanna Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Lyons, Ronald Paul III – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Aggravated Robbery

McMichael, Jonathan Walker – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mouton, Wade II – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Russell, Andrew Charles – Parole Violation

Torres, Bertha Guadalupe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Trahan, Timothy Ray Jr. – Parole Violation

