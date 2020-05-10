Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 7, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 7, 2020:

Bond, Lawton Victor – Hold for Livingston PD

Byerley, Linda Jeannette – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Criscuoli, Eleigh Corey – Hold for Potter County-Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility

Henderson, Robert Harold Jr. – Public Intoxication

Joiner, Damion Omar – Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct

Kirkland, Domini Daniel – Theft

Strong, Phillip Lon – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Torres, Bertha Guadalupe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

