Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 7, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 7, 2020:

  • Bond, Lawton Victor – Hold for Livingston PD
  • Byerley, Linda Jeannette – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Criscuoli, Eleigh Corey – Hold for Potter County-Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Henderson, Robert Harold Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Joiner, Damion Omar – Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct
  • Kirkland, Domini Daniel – Theft
  • Strong, Phillip Lon – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Torres, Bertha Guadalupe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
