911 call leads to four arrests on drug charges in Ames

Four men are facing multiple criminal charges after they were arrested May 6 by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of a K-9 unit with the Pct. 2 Constable’s Office.
Their arrests came after deputies were dispatched following a 911 call regarding shots fired to a home on the 400 block of E. Main St. in Ames. When they arrived in the area, they reportedly observed a vehicle backed up on the property with the driver’s door open, according to a statement from Sheriff Bobby Rader.
As the deputies approached the vehicle, a person in the back passenger seat attempted to flee, the sheriff said. The man was detained and identified as Sedric Wayne Deblanc, 19. The driver and two other passengers reportedly exited the vehicle and attempted to leave, but all were detained by deputies.
They were identified as David Mark Higginbotham, Jr., 19, Wade Mouton II, 23, and Levar Tremaine Domain, Jr., 20. A LCSO deputy reportedly observed a weapon in the vehicle.
“Everyone denied ownership of the weapon,” Rader said.
A K-9 unit was requested and a Deputy Constable K-9 unit from Pct. 2 arrived to assist.
“About this time, Deblanc attempted to leave the scene again. He was once again detained. The presence of illegal narcotics was detected by the K-9 and a search of the vehicle was made. In addition to the weapon crushed Ecstasy tablets weighing approximately 19 grams and synthetic marijuana were found. Again, everyone denied ownership,” the sheriff said.
All four men were arrested and charged with two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon.
The defendants were taken to the Liberty County Jail and released to the book-in staff without incident.
According to Rader, LCSO responded to a shots fired call at the same residence earlier in the week. A subject was shot in the leg and refused to file charges.
