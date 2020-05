The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 9, 2020:

Crandall, Lane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest or Detention and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Gunn, Shelly Dee – Public Intoxication

Nonic, Frank George III – Bond Revocation-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Violate Promise to Appear and Driving While License Invalid

Rodriguez, Alex Kelly – Driving While License Invalid

