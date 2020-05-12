Belinda “BJ” Jo Whittaker, 67, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on March 1, 1953, in Alice, Texas to the late Beatrice Aguirre and James Lloyd Willingham, Sr.

BJ graduated from La Porte High School in 1973 and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Lee College. BJ was devoted to her Catholic faith and attended St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in La Porte, Texas.

BJ was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and traveling. She and her husband Mike would do everything together and enjoyed traveling all over. BJ was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. BJ will be remembered for the wonderful person she was and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

BJ was preceded in death by her maternal and fraternal grandparents; her parents; and an uncle. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband of 46 years, Mike Whittaker of Dayton; her sons Zachary Whittaker and wife Jessica of Conroe and Zane Whittaker and wife LaShawn of Dickinson; her grandchildren Lauren, Vanessa, Claudia, and Lyllyrock; her brother Jim Willingham and wife Diane of Deer Park; her nephew James “Chuck” Lloyd Willingham, III of Houston; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will begin at 7pm. A graveside service and committal will be held at 2pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Mount Sylvan also known as Glover Cemetery near Kilgore, Texas.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance at the visitation and service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020)

