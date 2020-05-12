Dayton Rotarians and Lions team up to provide benches at community center

The Dayton Noon Lions’ Club and the Dayton Rotary Club recently donated $500 apiece for the acquisition of two outdoor weather resistant benches.

The much-used walking path around the circumference of the community center has needed benches on its back side where exercisers can sit to catch their breath or tie shoes.

“Last week, the City of Dayton poured concrete pads on which to secure the benches and now we’re sittin’ pretty! A big thank you goes to both of those service organizations for providing a need for Dayton’s citizens,” said Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck.

