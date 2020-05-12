Fire destroys house in south Liberty County

A home on CR 4013 in the Oak Meadows community in southwest Liberty County was destroyed by fire around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Initially there was some concern that the home was occupied and victims might be trapped inside the fully-engulfed mobile home, but that information turned out to be incorrect.

While no one was injured in the blaze, the fire was a total loss for the homeowner, David Davis, who returned to his property around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday to find only the charred remains of his home. A female who lived at the house with Davis told firefighters that the fire may have been caused by a cigarette, though the official cause is still under investigation.

Davis’ next-door neighbors, Sandy and Joe Porto, said they were alerted to the fire by another neighbor pounding on their door. When they stepped outside, the saw the house on fire and began working with neighbors to try and extinguish the blaze using garden hoses.

The Portos say this is the second time a home has burned on this particular property. A previous home, owned by a different person, also burned to the ground several years ago.

Davis told Bluebonnet News that his home was not insured due to its age and condition.





