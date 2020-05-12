Leon Dewayne Watkins Sr., sunrise was May 14, 1974 in Cleveland, Texas and sunset was May 5, 2020 in Zion, Illinois, where he was receiving treatment, at the age of 45. He graduated from Cleveland High School, where he excelled in football. Leon moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where he worked at St. Johns Hospital as a radiology technician. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Azzie Lee Jones; grandfather, Booker T. Watkins; grandfather, Henry Vonner Sr. Leon is survived by his grandmother, Robbie L. Cleveland; mother, Regina Traylor; father Melvin Charles Vonner and wife Eloise; children, Leon Watkins Jr. and son, Keon, and Kayla Johnson; brother, Melvin Vonner Jr.; sisters, Sonya Scott and husband Anthony, Nicole Watkins, Falesha Vonner, and Kyndra Vonner; fiancée, Patricia Stockton; very special friend/brother, Curt Turner; Tulsa Family, Tyrone Favell- St. Louis, Mongenegux Brooks-DeeDee, John McClennon-Tigga, Mikei Williams, Charles Turner, Antonia Collins, Raymond Panther and Maria,James Johnson-Jay, and Sam Robinson; numerous aunts, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 10am-noon. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 noon. He will be laid to rest in the Cleveland Memorial Gardens.

