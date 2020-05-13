Cleveland ISD announces phased compensation plan for employees

By Rachel Hall

Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter and the Cleveland ISD Board of Trustees met on May 11 to discuss an initial compensation plan for employees hired for the 2020-2021 school year. Three of the four phases discussed regarding salary adjustments were approved during the meeting while the fourth phase will be evaluated in June.

Phase One: Retention Bonuses for All Employees (Approved)

“All teachers and employees on exempt contracts will get a $500 retention bonus. All other employees including support staff will receive $250 retention bonus,” said Trotter.

Employees who were with the district on April 15 and return for employment as of Sept. 1 will see the retention bonus on their paychecks at the end of September.

Phase Two: TASB Salary Study Adjustments (Approved)

“Cleveland ISD has completed a TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) salary study and as a result has a four-phased compensation plan. This allows us to get employment compensation tables accurate with the most updated information. It is a top-to-bottom salary study that touches every job description,” explained Trotter.

The TASB salary adjustments approved by the school board will include minor adjustments up and down every compensation chart to remain competitive with pay based on an average of surrounding school districts.

Phase Three: School Bus Driver Retention Bonus and Pay Increase (Approved)

“We want to be in the top percentile for bus driver pay. We transport a lot of children. We want safe and qualified drivers. We would really like for experienced drivers to come back to Cleveland ISD or to consider Cleveland ISD for employment,” said Trotter.

The starting pay for bus drivers has increased from $16.50 per hour to $18.50 per hour and returning bus drivers will receive the $250 retention bonus if employed April 15 and remain employed September 1. Full-time bus driver positions are currently available for those interested in applying for employment.

Phase Four: Percentage Raises (Pending)

“The fourth phase of the compensation plan will be an all-employee percentage raise after we review all of the budget components. We have approved the retention bonuses so far,” said Trotter.

Teacher salaries for 2020-2021 will be considered as part of the fourth phase discussed in the June school board meeting.

For more information or to apply for employment, visit clevelandisd.org

