Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2020:

  • Allen, Johnny Gordon III – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Arick, Walter Ellsworth III – Public Intoxication
  • Jerome, Faradhia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Nettles, Glenis Donald – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration
  • Overstreet, Samuel Jerome – Hold for Rusk County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Riston, Dominique Deshawn – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
