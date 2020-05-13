Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2020:
- Allen, Johnny Gordon III – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Arick, Walter Ellsworth III – Public Intoxication
- Jerome, Faradhia – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Nettles, Glenis Donald – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration
- Overstreet, Samuel Jerome – Hold for Rusk County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Riston, Dominique Deshawn – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance