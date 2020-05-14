Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 12, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 12, 2020:

  • Allen, Destiny Jean Michelle – Possession of Marijuana
  • Guillory, Sheila Deanna – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hackett, Charles Christopher – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ligons, Tristan Duane – Blue Warrant
  • Lott, Bobby Helbert – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Disorderly Conduct
  • Pratt, Jennifer Lynn – Parole Violation
  • Walden, William Shane – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Firearm
