Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 12, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 12, 2020:
- Allen, Destiny Jean Michelle – Possession of Marijuana
- Guillory, Sheila Deanna – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hackett, Charles Christopher – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ligons, Tristan Duane – Blue Warrant
- Lott, Bobby Helbert – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Disorderly Conduct
- Pratt, Jennifer Lynn – Parole Violation
- Walden, William Shane – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Firearm