Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 12, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 12, 2020:

Allen, Destiny Jean Michelle – Possession of Marijuana

Guillory, Sheila Deanna – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hackett, Charles Christopher – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ligons, Tristan Duane – Blue Warrant

Lott, Bobby Helbert – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Disorderly Conduct

Pratt, Jennifer Lynn – Parole Violation

Walden, William Shane – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Firearm

