Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 13, 2020:
- Allen, Chase Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hudnall, Jessie Marie – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hudson, Emily Ann – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Martin, Crystal – Possession of Marijuana
- McCollum, Savannah Denea – Theft
- Morgan, Lorenzo – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Powell, Brandy Dawn – Disorderly Conduct
- Redding, Cody Austin – Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder
- Spears, Rachel Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Zomant, Zachary Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Note: The photo of Emily Ann Hudson was not available as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.