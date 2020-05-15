Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 13, 2020:

Allen, Chase Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hudnall, Jessie Marie – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hudson, Emily Ann – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Martin, Crystal – Possession of Marijuana

McCollum, Savannah Denea – Theft

Morgan, Lorenzo – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Powell, Brandy Dawn – Disorderly Conduct

Redding, Cody Austin – Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder

Spears, Rachel Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Zomant, Zachary Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: The photo of Emily Ann Hudson was not available as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

