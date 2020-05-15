Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 13, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 13, 2020:

  • Allen, Chase Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hudnall, Jessie Marie – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hudson, Emily Ann – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Martin, Crystal – Possession of Marijuana
  • McCollum, Savannah Denea – Theft
  • Morgan, Lorenzo – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Powell, Brandy Dawn – Disorderly Conduct
  • Redding, Cody Austin – Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder
  • Spears, Rachel Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Zomant, Zachary Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: The photo of Emily Ann Hudson was not available as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

