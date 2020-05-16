Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 14, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2020:

  • Adams, Kaeden – Possession of Marijuana
  • Andrie, Nicole Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gambrell, James Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Garcia, Octavio Hugo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lambert, Michael Edward – Public Intoxication
  • Morgan, Amanda Leigh – Failure to Identify and Possession of Marijuana
  • Ochoa, Cherl Dement – Resisting Arrest
  • Ray, Feleite Jermaine – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Roberts, Tanner Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Adams, Kaeden
  • Andrie, Nicole Amanda
  • Gambrell, James Michael
  • Garcia, Octavio Hugo
  • Lambert, Michael Edward
  • Morgan, Amanda Leigh
  • Ochoa, Cherl Dement
  • Ray, Feliete Jermaine
  • Roberts, Tanner

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.