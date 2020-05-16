Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2020:

Adams, Kaeden – Possession of Marijuana

Andrie, Nicole Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gambrell, James Michael – Public Intoxication

Garcia, Octavio Hugo – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lambert, Michael Edward – Public Intoxication

Morgan, Amanda Leigh – Failure to Identify and Possession of Marijuana

Ochoa, Cherl Dement – Resisting Arrest

Ray, Feleite Jermaine – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Roberts, Tanner Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

