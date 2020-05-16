Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2020:
- Adams, Kaeden – Possession of Marijuana
- Andrie, Nicole Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gambrell, James Michael – Public Intoxication
- Garcia, Octavio Hugo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lambert, Michael Edward – Public Intoxication
- Morgan, Amanda Leigh – Failure to Identify and Possession of Marijuana
- Ochoa, Cherl Dement – Resisting Arrest
- Ray, Feleite Jermaine – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Roberts, Tanner Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance