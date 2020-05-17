Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 15, 2020:

Bannon, Wanda Lynn – Assault/Family Violence

Brenek, Maegan Lynnette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication

Helms, Larry Mac II – Theft of Property

Lewis, Tyler Dean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Rosario, Jose Angel – Public Intoxication

Tobey, Brian Scott – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Use of Vision-Reducing Matter on Windows-Glass

Tullous, Joshua Kane – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Criminal Mischief

White, Roberta Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of Marijuana and Deadly Conduct

