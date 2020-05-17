Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 15, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 15, 2020:

  • Bannon, Wanda Lynn – Assault/Family Violence
  • Brenek, Maegan Lynnette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication
  • Helms, Larry Mac II – Theft of Property
  • Lewis, Tyler Dean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Rosario, Jose Angel – Public Intoxication
  • Tobey, Brian Scott – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Use of Vision-Reducing Matter on Windows-Glass
  • Tullous, Joshua Kane – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Criminal Mischief
  • White, Roberta Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of Marijuana and Deadly Conduct
  • Bannon, Wanda Lynn
  • Brenek, Maegan Lynette
  • Helms, Larry Mac II
  • Lewis, Tyler Dean
  • Rosario, Jose Angel
  • Tobey, Brian Scott
  • Tullous, Joshua Kane
  • White, Roberta Kay

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.