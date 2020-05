The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 16, 2020:

Cristino-Sanchez, Antonio Loren – Public Intoxication

Frieden, Michael Keith – Robbery and Parole Violation

Heard, Carl Wayne – Parole Violation

Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Public Intoxication

Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr. – Driving While License Invalid and No Proof of Financial Responsibility

Cristino-Sanchez, Antonio Loren

Frieden, Michael Keith

Heard, Carl Wayne

Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook