Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 17, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 17, 2020:

  • Carlin, Sarah Patricia – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired Registration/License
  • Martinez, Melissa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Morgan, Leslie Jean – Public Intoxication
  • Nash, John Eric – Aggravated Sexual Assault, No Liability Insurance, Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Expired Registration
  • Neal, Brad Allen Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, first offense
  • Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Public Intoxication
  • Smith, Laurence Dean – Hold for Harris County-Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material
  • Webb, Matthew Ryan – Murder
