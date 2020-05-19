Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 17, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 17, 2020:

Carlin, Sarah Patricia – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired Registration/License

Martinez, Melissa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Morgan, Leslie Jean – Public Intoxication

Nash, John Eric – Aggravated Sexual Assault, No Liability Insurance, Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Expired Registration

Neal, Brad Allen Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, first offense

Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Public Intoxication

Smith, Laurence Dean – Hold for Harris County-Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material

Webb, Matthew Ryan – Murder

