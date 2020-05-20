Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 18, 2020:
- Bundick, Darren Herschell – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana
- Maddox, Christopher Andrew – Theft of Property
- Mollica, Jennifer Renee – Amended Order
- Smith, Michael Brook – Amended Order
- Sosa, Gabriel Espinoza – No Driver’s License
- Taylor, Darcell Kemp – Amended Order
- Walker, Daniel Eugene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for the State of Arkansas – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender