Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 18, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 18, 2020:

  • Bundick, Darren Herschell – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana
  • Maddox, Christopher Andrew – Theft of Property
  • Mollica, Jennifer Renee – Amended Order
  • Smith, Michael Brook – Amended Order
  • Sosa, Gabriel Espinoza – No Driver’s License
  • Taylor, Darcell Kemp – Amended Order
  • Walker, Daniel Eugene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for the State of Arkansas – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
