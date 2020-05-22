Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 20, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 20, 2020:
- Avant, Alicia Nicole – No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear
- Buckalew, Johnny Dale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Deaton, Travis Sherman – Fraud
- Graves, Kelton Wyatt – Public Intoxication
- Hebert, Donald Joseph – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Jones, Tylor Lee – Burglary of a Habitation
- Kelley, Jessica Marie – Driving While License Invalid
- King, Crystal Nicole – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt
- Reynolds, Garrett William – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Disorderly Conduct
- Stewart, Bobby – Public Intoxication
- Vedder, Tyler Delta – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property, Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse