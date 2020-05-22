Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 20, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 20, 2020:

Avant, Alicia Nicole – No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear

Buckalew, Johnny Dale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Deaton, Travis Sherman – Fraud

Graves, Kelton Wyatt – Public Intoxication

Hebert, Donald Joseph – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jones, Tylor Lee – Burglary of a Habitation

Kelley, Jessica Marie – Driving While License Invalid

King, Crystal Nicole – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt

Reynolds, Garrett William – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Disorderly Conduct

Stewart, Bobby – Public Intoxication

Vedder, Tyler Delta – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property, Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

