Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 21, 2020:
- Cadoree, Riqukee Nishae – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, Expired Driver’s License and Disorderly Conduct
- Gilmore, Joshua Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Goff, Charles Shawn – Hold for Harrison County-Assault
- McGowen, James Vernon – Aggravated Assault
- McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Accident Involving Damage
- Robledo, Jonathan Smith – Disorderly Conduct
- Trujillo, Elmer Mauricio – Public Intoxication
- Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Public Intoxication
Note: The mugshot for Charles Shawn Goff is not available at this time.