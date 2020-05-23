Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 21, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 21, 2020:

  • Cadoree, Riqukee Nishae – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, Expired Driver’s License and Disorderly Conduct
  • Gilmore, Joshua Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Goff, Charles Shawn – Hold for Harrison County-Assault
  • McGowen, James Vernon – Aggravated Assault
  • McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Accident Involving Damage
  • Robledo, Jonathan Smith – Disorderly Conduct
  • Trujillo, Elmer Mauricio – Public Intoxication
  • Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Public Intoxication

Note: The mugshot for Charles Shawn Goff is not available at this time.

