Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 21, 2020:

Cadoree, Riqukee Nishae – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, Expired Driver’s License and Disorderly Conduct

Gilmore, Joshua Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Goff, Charles Shawn – Hold for Harrison County-Assault

McGowen, James Vernon – Aggravated Assault

McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Accident Involving Damage

Robledo, Jonathan Smith – Disorderly Conduct

Trujillo, Elmer Mauricio – Public Intoxication

Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Public Intoxication

Note: The mugshot for Charles Shawn Goff is not available at this time.

