Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 22, 2020:

Andexler, Juanita Jo – Disorderly Conduct

Bankhead, Diann – Disorderly Conduct

Deacon, Aaron Leon – Disorderly Conduct

Lama, Arnoldo – Criminal Mischief

Lambright, Shelia Renee – Public Intoxication

Manning, Jeffery Alan – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Nduwamungu, Idrissa – Disorderly Conduct

Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Use of Sidewalk

Shell, Ronnie James – Hold for Killeen County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation

Smith, Charlie Annette Kalynn – Indecency With a Child

Williams, Diana Fern – Parole Violation

Williams, Jerry Paul – Disorderly Conduct

