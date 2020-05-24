Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 22, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 22, 2020:

  • Andexler, Juanita Jo – Disorderly Conduct
  • Bankhead, Diann – Disorderly Conduct
  • Deacon, Aaron Leon – Disorderly Conduct
  • Lama, Arnoldo – Criminal Mischief
  • Lambright, Shelia Renee – Public Intoxication
  • Manning, Jeffery Alan – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Nduwamungu, Idrissa – Disorderly Conduct
  • Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Use of Sidewalk
  • Shell, Ronnie James – Hold for Killeen County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Smith, Charlie Annette Kalynn – Indecency With a Child
  • Williams, Diana Fern – Parole Violation
  • Williams, Jerry Paul – Disorderly Conduct
