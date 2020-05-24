Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 22, 2020:
- Andexler, Juanita Jo – Disorderly Conduct
- Bankhead, Diann – Disorderly Conduct
- Deacon, Aaron Leon – Disorderly Conduct
- Lama, Arnoldo – Criminal Mischief
- Lambright, Shelia Renee – Public Intoxication
- Manning, Jeffery Alan – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Nduwamungu, Idrissa – Disorderly Conduct
- Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Use of Sidewalk
- Shell, Ronnie James – Hold for Killeen County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
- Smith, Charlie Annette Kalynn – Indecency With a Child
- Williams, Diana Fern – Parole Violation
- Williams, Jerry Paul – Disorderly Conduct