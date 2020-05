The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 23, 2020:

Crawford, Dorthy Nicole – Disorderly Conduct

Elliott, Rashad Lindell – Public Intoxication

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Disorderly Conduct

Hankamer, Marshall Wayne – Parole Violation

Williams, Kayla Marie – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Note: Not all mugshots were available from the jail.

