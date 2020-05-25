Mary Louise Fields, 91, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Mary was born on Sunday, December 16, 1928 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Percy and Alice (Wise) DuFour, both of whom have preceded her in death. Mary was also preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Ray DuFour. Left to cherish her memory is her loving sons, Robert Cassell, Eddie Cassell, Jack Cassell, and Danny Cassell; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving family and treasured friends. Mary will be laid to rest at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Louise Fields, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

