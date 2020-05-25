Thomas Davis, 77, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born on Thursday, October 29, 1942 in Conrad, Montana to Oliver Keenan Davis and Elizabeth Catherine (Pauli) Davis, both of whom have preceded him in death. Thomas was also preceded in death by 6 brothers, and 5 sisters. Left to cherish his memory is his loving; son, Bart Davis and wife Cara; sister, Rosemary Love; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

