Academic Accolades: Local students named to honor rolls, dean’s lists

Royal named to University of Mississippi’s Honor Roll

Brandon Fitz Royal, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.

Royal was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students set the bar for academic excellence at the University of Mississippi, and I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement,” said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce. “Their success is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and dedication and truly showcases their commitment to the pursuit of academic and personal greatness.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. With more than 23,000 students, Ole Miss is the state’s largest university. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.

Henley graduates from Angelo State University

Angelo State University conferred 571 undergraduate degrees and 298 graduate degrees to its spring 2020 graduates.

Graduates include Shelby Henley of Splendora, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

A full list of the graduates is available on the ASU website at angelo.edu.

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in Texas. Our Ram Family environment helps students feel at home, a place where they know faculty and staff care deeply about their success.

Our excellent faculty makes it possible for students to conduct undergraduate research, rank above State acceptance averages for professional schools, and receive personal access to instructors and progressive facilities.

We are part of the dynamic Texas Tech University System with campuses across the state. Angelo State has been ranked as one of The Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” in the nation since 2010, and we are also a College of Distinction. We were also recognized as a Top 10 Gold Award for ranking in the top 10 of the 76 institutions in the Large Public University category that were awarded the “Military Friendly School” designation for 2019-20. We have ranked as a Military Friendly by Victory Media (VIQTORY) School for 11 consecutive years.

For more information, log on to angelo.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

