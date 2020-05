The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 24, 2020:

Burnett, Jon Lucas Conrad – Resisting Arrest

Carpio, Gregorio Torres – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 years of age

Labuff, Amy Rae – Disorderly Conduct

Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Criminal Trespass

Pitts, Jeffrey Brooks – No Driver’s License

Thompson, Mark Allen – Driving While License Invalid

Burnett, Jon Lucas Conrad

Carpio, Gregorio Torres

Labuff, Amy Rae

Mericle, Anthony Wayne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook