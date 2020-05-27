Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 25, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 25, 2020:
- Bland, Parnell Treymayne – Driving While Intoxicated
- Craig, Lee Edwards Jr. – Criminal Trespass and Theft
- Crosby, Norman Eric – Intoxication Assault
- Foley, James Anthony – Violation of Protective Order and Hold for Los Angeles County-Probation Violation
- Hubert, Marcus Andrea – Failure to Appear/Bail Jumping, Criminal Trespass, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Expired Registration
- Kadlecek, Paul E. – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Possession of Marijuana
- Lamm, Richard Eugene – Driving While License Invalid
- Pagan, Jennifer Nichole – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Terroristic Threat
- Perkins, Amber Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Ramirez, Jaziel – Violate Driver’s License Restriction
- Rios-Estrella, Julio Cesar – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated
- Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Smith, Kevin Harley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Zakharoz, Vadim – Tampering With Evidence and Burglary of a Vehicle